Spyshots: 2019 Toyota Supra Prototype Shows New Air Intakes, Matches Leaked Pics

If you happen to be late to the Mk V Supra welcoming party, then... you've missed four long years of concept cars, teasing, prototype sightings, renderings and, of course, leaks. Well, next month's Geneva Motor Show is set to bring us the new incarnation of the sportscar and a fresh set of spyshots seems to confirm the styling cues we met in last week's revealing leak
.
15 photos
The F1 car-like nose of the Supra now sports air intakes on the sides of the headlights, with the styling cues seen here reminding us of McLaren models. Also new are the intakes that can be seen in the rear fenders.
As before, the prototype sports a double bubble roof and an aggressive rear "tail". More importantly, despite the snow on the test car covering plenty of details and yet we can see the mean-looking rear diffuser from the said leaked images, with this accommodation a fog light that once again reminds us of Formula One cars.
You should also notice the generously-sized exhaust tips on the sides of the diffuser, with reflectors sitting just above.
The Japanese automotive producer could take the teasing even further. As such, the Geneva Motor Show could bring us the GTE racecar incarnation of the Supra. According to the leaked info, the showroom version of the 2019 Supra will land at the New York Auto Show, at the end of March.
This year will also see the 2019 BMW Z4
, which shares its platform and (most of) its engines with the Supra, coming to the world - as many of you are aware, the Supra will cater to the needs of coupe customers, while the Z4 will be destined for the roadster audience.
The rumor mill talks about a gas-electric model being introduced as a range-topper for the Z4 and the Supra. And since both Toyota and BMW are active players on the gas-electric market, this forum chat seems reasonable.
With the Geneva Motor Show set to open its doors to the press on March 6, we don't have too much waiting to do until we meet the new Supra, which may ditch the Toyota badge for the Gazoo Racing label.