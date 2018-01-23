Spyshots: These 2019 BMW Z4 Sunrise Photos Have a Touch of the Epic

You know how official photos of new cars look way cooler than the spyshots? Well, not anymore, as photos of the 2019 BMW Z4 testing at sunrise have emerged, thanks to our guys over in Scandinavia.

12 photos



The third generation of the Z4 nameplate can be seen here on a frozen road in Northern Sweden. Ahead of its debut later this year, engineers are trying their best to ensure that the car can take the worst punishment nature has to offer. It's so cold that ice is forming on the exhaust.



Will anybody ever drive a roadster in sub-Arctic weather conditions? Probably not, but it's nice to see engineers don't even need to wear hats. These triple-layer fabric tops have come a long way, but we're still a little sad to see the folding hard-top go.



Besides the i8 Spider, this is the most selfish BMW you can buy because it only comes with two seats. We'd argue that with double the engine size at half the price, the Z4 is way better value too. Of course, that won't stop people from buying SUVs, but at least it proves BMW, who know makes lots of



Speaking of engines, you might have noticed that the two prototypes in these spyshots have different exhaust configurations. Is it a coincidence that one of them looks exactly like what's on the new X3 M40i? We think not.



