Toyota Proace Lerina Camper Van Looks Set to Rival VW California

So you want to buy a camper van but hate Volkswagen for what they did to the environment? No problem, as the automaker that makes all those hybrids just launched a camper, the Toyota Proace Lerina.

The Lerina is based on the latest



It's named after the Lerins islands of the French Riviera, which sounds like a great place to take it. Unfortunately, it's not going to come cheap, as the starting price in Britain is £42,000. But the cool thing is that orders can be placed directly through Toyota dealers in Britain.



Making maximum use of the available space is the whole point of the camper. As such, it comes with a pop-out roof. The two seats at the front, the one for the driver and passenger, can be turned around facing the back, while the bench in the rear will fold into a bed while also being able to slide forward for more cargo room.



The Proace can also be decked out with a water tank, portable toilet, sink, gas hob, 25-liter fridge and a small kitchen. There's also a 100W solar panel, ambient LED lighting and a 2.2kW heater for all-weather camping.



The only engine available is a 2-liter turbo diesel. The base version makes 120 HP and comes mated to a manual gearbox, while a more powerful 180 HP unit gets an auto as standard.



