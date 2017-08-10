2017 Toyota Proace Verso Gets Ready For Adventure

Make no mistake about it, the ultimate bug-out mobile isn’t an F-150 Raptor
with a two-person tent tucked in the pickup’s bed. Provided that one can do without the off-road capability of the EcoBoost V6-powered workhorse, even a lowly van can serve the adventure-seeking individual, satisfaction guaranteed.
is the latest automaker to jumper on this bandwagon with the introduction of the Proace Verso. Available in Germany from €35,300, the most interesting take on the Proace can be had in three flavors: Compact, L1, and L2. Fitted with the Ququq Camping Box, Toyota’s bug-out van include a fold-out bed suitable for two adults, two sinks, and a stove for good measure.
When the bed isn’t needed, the Proace Verso has enough seats for as many as nine passengers. Opting for the €1,600 Dachzelt ARB Simpson II tent and €398 roof rack turns the Verso into a full-on camper
. The tent adds 2.4 x 1.4 meters of space to the rear of the light commercial vehicle, and it can be put together in 15 minutes by people who have experience with erecting tents.
Sliding doors come as standard on both sides of the Proace Verso, as does the wide-opening tailgate that makes loading particularly easy. More business-oriented customers can opt for the Shuttle and range-topping Executive models, which can get pretty expensive with a few options ticked off the list.
What makes the Proace Verso tick is a choice of two D-4D turbo diesel engines. The entry-level 1.6-liter develops 95 PS from the get-go and 115 PS in its most potent tune, whereas the 2.0-liter has 150 PS on tap. For both engines, customers can get a six-speed automatic box for a small premium.
Depending on specification, the Proace
in Verso attire comes with all the bells and whistles of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety- and driving-oriented aids. The highlights are Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Road Sign Assist, and the obligatory Adaptive Cruise Control.