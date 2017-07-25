Solid-State Battery Technology Eyed By Toyota For 2022 EV, Report Says

The thing with the lithium-ion batteries in today’s crop of electric vehicles is that they’re large, heavy, and potentially dangerous due to the risk of overheating. Japanese automaker Toyota
, meanwhile, is expected to address all of these issues with commercially viable solid-state battery technology come 2022.
11 photos
Coming courtesy of Automotive News
, Japanese publication Chunichi Shimbun reports that Toyota intends to make solid-state batteries viable for production for the reasons mentioned above, and then some. Better driving range and reduced charging time are other potential benefits of treading on this path, although the road to production reality is long and winding.
As per the report, the 2022 Toyota EV that’s expected to adopt solid-state battery technology will ride on an all-new platform. Chunichi Shimbun doesn’t cite any official source, and Toyota has refused to comment on future products. However, spokesperson Kayo Doi mentioned that Toyota intends “to commercialize all-solid-state batteries by the early 2020s.”
BMW
is developing solid-state batteries of its own, with the Bavarian automaker expecting to bring the technology to market sometime in the next 10 years. The stakes are high, and Toyota knows it all too well. In the meantime, the most powerful Japanese automaker in the world intends to jump on the electric vehicle bandwagon with a conventional EV in 2019.
The most recent of reports suggest the 2019 Toyota EV will be derived from the C-HR crossover
(pictured). Production is expected to be handled in China, and just like the Tesla Model 3 and 2018 Nissan Leaf, the yet-unnamed model will draw up its get-up-and-go from a conventional lithium-ion battery.
It won’t be easy for Toyota, which is the world leader in hybrids, PHEVs, and fuel-cell vehicles, to add electric vehicles to its stable. An effort has been made in this direction, though, with president Akio Toyoda named the head honcho of the company’s newly-formed electric vehicle division
.
On a different note, can you imagine where Tesla
will be in 2022?