autoevolution

2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN Reportedly Limited To 400 Units In Europe

20 Jul 2017, 11:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Gazoo Racing Meister of Nurburgring, that’s what the four-letter GRMN suffix stands for. And in truth, Toyota has never made a hot hatchback as exciting as the Yaris GRMN. For that and probably many other reasons, availability of the newcomer will be extremely limited in Europe.
14 photos
2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN2018 Toyota Yaris GRMNToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRCToyota Yaris WRC
Pricing is one area that’s not in the Japanese interloper’s advance. Starting at £26,295 according to Autocar, the Yaris GRMN is sensibly more expensive than subcompact segment rivals such as the Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS. And that’s not good considering that Toyota doesn’t have the hot hatchback pedigree of the Blue Oval and French Rhombus.

There’s also the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part, with the Yaris GRMN relying on a supercharging system instead of a turbocharger to produce 210 horsepower and an undisclosed amount of torque from a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. Connected to a six-speed manual transmission, the Japanese model boasts best-in-segment zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration, as well as the 80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) sprint in fourth gear.

Autocar reports “the Yaris GRMN will be limited to just 400 units in Europe,” with 100 of the grand total coming to the United Kingdom. It’s not clear from the cited publication if this is a one-year or an atemporal limitation, but chances are it will be almost impossible to see a Yaris GRMN out in the wild without tracking one with the help of a carparazzi.

A rarefied breed that’s scheduled to go into production later in the year, the 2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN has been spotted multiple times testing its Torsen limited-slip differential both on the public road and at the track. In fact, the spy photographers even caught a glimpse of a five-door Yaris GRMN.

While we wait for Toyota to release more information on its smallest performance car, here’s hope the Japanese automaker won’t stop with the Yaris GRMN. All in all, offering performance-oriented derivatives of regular cars is arguably the best way Toyota can add value to its econoboxes.
2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN production Toyota Yaris GRMN Hot Hatch Toyota Yaris hatchback Toyota
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1