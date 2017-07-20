2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN Reportedly Limited To 400 Units In Europe

More on this:

1 Toyota Yaris Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring Does Exactly What You'd Expect

2 Here’s The Toyota Yaris GRMN Putting On Its Dancing Shoes

3 2018 Toyota Camry Rolls Into Dealers This Summer From $23,495

4 Toyota Yaris GRMN Spied for the First Time With 5-Door Body

5 Toyota Reveals Yaris GRMN With Supercharged 1.8L and "More Than 210 HP"