autoevolution

Hellcat-powered Toyota Prius Baptized PriuSRT8, Coming To TX2K18

18 Jul 2017, 6:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ah, the Toyota Prius! The haters may reduce it to nothing more than a joke of a vehicle, yet the ever-popular Prius would tell them otherwise for it is the world’s best-selling hybrid vehicle. But a heady V8 makes everything more exciting, even a lowly Prius.
8 photos
PriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota PriusPriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota PriusPriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota PriusPriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota PriusPriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota PriusPriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota PriusPriuSRT8 Hellcat-powered Toyota Prius
Somewhere out there, a handful of individuals decided that doing an engine swap is the best middle finger salute one could give to Prius haters. And thus, the PriuSRT8 was born, packing 6.2 liters of Hellcat V8 and a noticeably bigger supercharger than the top-mounted 2.4-liter IHI system.

A work-in-progress that comes courtesy of American Racing Headers, the PriuSRT8 develops 1,000 horsepower instead of the bog-standard 707 ponies thanks to a 4.5-liter supercharger developed by Whipple. Of course, fitting such a monstrous powerplant in the engine bay of a hybrid is a tall order. But somehow, ARH managed to squeeze the lump in there just nicely.

Other than the American muscle, the Hellcat-swapped Prius also benefits from Weld five-spoke wheels at the rear and Mickey Thompson drag radials. Wilwood disc brakes, Tremec Magnum six-speed transmission, Ford 9-inch rear end, and an NHRA-certified Midwest tube chassis are on the menu as well. For what it’s worth, there is little left of the Prius we know and love or hate except for the instantly recognizable outer shell.

Arguably the baddest Prius anyone could come up with, the PriuSRT8 is almost guaranteed to finish the ¼-mile with a trap speed of at least 150 mph. The drag chute has yet to be fitted to the car, but given time, American Racing Headers will complete this simply outstanding machine.

The venue where its creator intends to showcase the PriuSRT8 is TX2K18, which will open its doors to the public on March 15, 2018. Can you imagine a Prius making mincemeat of purpose-built drag racecars on the Royal Purple Raceway? I certainly can’t do that right now, but I’m willing to find out in due time if American Racing Headers has a winner on its hands.


PriuSRT8 Toyota Prius Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat engine swap Toyota Dodge racecar
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance