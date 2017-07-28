autoevolution

Renault-Nissan and Mitsubishi Alliance Dethrones VW as World’s Largest Automaker

A title that you would expect from the likes of the Volkswagen Group and Toyota, the world’s largest automaker is now Renault-Nissan. How the Franco-Japanese alliance pulled off the stunning trick isn’t too hard to explain. Far from it, in fact.
Enter Mitsubishi Motors, which became a part of Renault-Nissan following an acquisition completed toward the end of 2016. The period from January to June 2017 made it clear that the alliance was right to welcome Mitsubishi to its ranks. The three managed to sell 5,268,078 vehicles in the first half of 2017, thus dethroning Volkswagen (5,155,600) and Toyota (5,129,000). On fourth place, General Motors sold roughly 4.7 million vehicles in the period.

“Our enlarged Alliance is well placed to realize its full potential, not only in terms of unit volumes, but also by providing next-generation mobility services to customers around the world,” declared Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of the alliance. As a brief refresher, the 63-year-old businessman is the new head of Mitsubishi in a bid to turn around the Japanese automaker.

Taken into bits, the alliance’s results for January-July 2017 are as follows: Groupe Renault sold 1,879,288 vehicles, Nissan Motor 2,894,488, and Mitsubishi is trailing behind with 494,303. By market, Renault sold the most automobiles in France, Russia, and Italy, Nissan in the USA, China, and Japan, whereas Mitsubishi Motors proved most popular in the U.S., China, and Japan.

Renault-Nissan may be enjoying its time in the sun, but bear in mind there are still plenty of months to go until the closure of 2017. ‘Till then, the inevitable could happen. It will be interesting to wait and observe the post-Dieselgate Volkswagen Group trying to take back its place on the top step of the podium.

With Mitsubishi now a full-time member of the alliance, word has it the next generation of the Pajero will share many of its bits and bobs with the upcoming Nissan Patrol (a.k.a. Armada in the U.S.). And that, frankly, could be just the beginning of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi juggernaut's exploits.
