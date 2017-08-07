autoevolution

20 Years After Launch Toyota Prius Is Still King of the Hybrid Hill

7 Aug 2017, 8:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Previewed by a concept in 1995, the first-generation Prius went on sale in Japan at the end of 1997. That’s two decades since Toyota set the course for automotive hybridization, and to this day, the Prius remains the best-selling hybrid vehicle ever. It all started in ‘93, with the inception of the G21 Project.
11 photos
Toyota Prius ConceptToyota Prius ConceptToyota Prius ConceptToyota Prius ConceptToyota Prius ConceptToyota PriusToyota PriusToyota PriusToyota PriusToyota Prius
In the early 1990s, Toyota held internal discussions over a vehicle for the 21st century that would achieve groundbreaking fuel efficiency. In fact, G21 Project head honcho Takeshi Uchiyamada set a target of raising efficiency performance to 1.5 times the level of conventional engines. It wouldn’t be until the autumn of ‘94 when Toyota decided to augment internal combustion with hybrid bits and bobs, thus leading to the creation of the Toyota Hybrid System.

Were it not for the Toyota Sports 800 Gas Turbine Hybrid, the first-generation Prius wouldn’t have happened. Believe it or not, the indirect predecessor of the world’s most popular hybrid has a forerunner of its own in the form of the Century Gas Turbine Hybrid. Shown to the public at the 1975 Tokyo Motor Show, the one-off study combined a gas turbine connected to an electrical generator, a pair of electric motors for each front wheel, and 20 12-volt batteries.

Since the first Prius rolled off the assembly line in 1997, Toyota managed to pass the 10-million hybrid vehicles milestone at the beginning of 2017. Not only is this arguably the most fitting way to celebrate the Japanese automaker’s decades-long bet on hybridization, but the Prius Plug-In Hybrid has been crowned the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle only recently.

The volume of gasoline saved by Toyota hybrids in this 20-year period translates to 1.5 million roundtrips around the earth and the moon. On the subject of CO2, savings are estimated at 77 million tons of carbon dioxide, enough for 15.4 trillion fizzy drinks or to fill the Empire State Building 40,788 times.
Toyota Prius milestone Toyota Hybrid concept
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business