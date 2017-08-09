2018 Toyota Supra (J29) Getting ZF 8HP Automatic, B48 and B58 BMW Turbo Engines

As you are already aware, Toyota is bringing the Supra back with German help. Co-developed with BMW, the all-new model will reportedly be offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission
and a choice of three turbocharged four- and six-cylinder mills.
To be offered exclusively as a fixed-head sports car, the Japanese counterpart of the 2018 BMW Z4
will send the engine’s goodies to the rear axle with the help of the ZF 8HP. Interior spy photos of test mules confirm it, with even the gear lever akin to the unit found in every rear- or all-wheel-drive BMW model.
Enthusiast forum SupraMKV
got its hands on a BMW model codes list that features additional details on the 2018 Toyota Supra, including regional availability and engine options. In Europe, for example, the starting point for the newcomer is the 20i. That’s short for the BMW B48 four-cylinder turbo with 197 metric ponies (145 kW; 195 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft).
For the United States of America, the next-generation Supra will start with the 30i and top off with the 40i. The most potent iterations of the B48 30i can be found under the hood of the G30 5 Series
and G11 730i, with maximum output standing at 258 PS (190 kW; 255 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). As for the Supra 40i, the range-topping model gets the BMW B58 I6.
In applications such as the G01 X3 M40i xDrive, the B58 inline-six develops 360 PS (250 kW; 355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, from 1,450 all the way to 4,800 rpm. Last, but certainly not least, the codes published on SupraMKV reveals that a right-hand-drive layout
is also in the offing for the all-new Supra, which is to be expected considering Toyota’s country of origin, as well as the UK’s infatuation with sports cars.
Still, what a world we live in bearing in mind the Z4 gets a manual
and the Supra doesn’t…