autoevolution

2018 Toyota Supra (J29) Getting ZF 8HP Automatic, B48 and B58 BMW Turbo Engines

9 Aug 2017, 11:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you are already aware, Toyota is bringing the Supra back with German help. Co-developed with BMW, the all-new model will reportedly be offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a choice of three turbocharged four- and six-cylinder mills.
21 photos
2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota Supra2018 Toyota SupraNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up closeNew Toyota Supra spied up close
To be offered exclusively as a fixed-head sports car, the Japanese counterpart of the 2018 BMW Z4 will send the engine’s goodies to the rear axle with the help of the ZF 8HP. Interior spy photos of test mules confirm it, with even the gear lever akin to the unit found in every rear- or all-wheel-drive BMW model.

Enthusiast forum SupraMKV got its hands on a BMW model codes list that features additional details on the 2018 Toyota Supra, including regional availability and engine options. In Europe, for example, the starting point for the newcomer is the 20i. That’s short for the BMW B48 four-cylinder turbo with 197 metric ponies (145 kW; 195 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft).

For the United States of America, the next-generation Supra will start with the 30i and top off with the 40i. The most potent iterations of the B48 30i can be found under the hood of the G30 5 Series and G11 730i, with maximum output standing at 258 PS (190 kW; 255 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). As for the Supra 40i, the range-topping model gets the BMW B58 I6.

In applications such as the G01 X3 M40i xDrive, the B58 inline-six develops 360 PS (250 kW; 355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, from 1,450 all the way to 4,800 rpm. Last, but certainly not least, the codes published on SupraMKV reveals that a right-hand-drive layout is also in the offing for the all-new Supra, which is to be expected considering Toyota’s country of origin, as well as the UK’s infatuation with sports cars.

Still, what a world we live in bearing in mind the Z4 gets a manual and the Supra doesn’t…

 Download attachment: BMW model codes list with 2018 Toyota Supra (J29) information (PDF)

2018 toyota supra J29 Toyota Supra automatic Toyota BMW sports car
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show