Citroen C4 Hatchback Going Out Of Production, Replacement Coming In 2020/2021

27 Oct 2017
The introduction of the C4 Cactus facelift is a two-sided matter for Citroen. The compact-ish crossover effectively replaces the C4 hatchback, which is one of the least exciting cars in the segment, as well as one of the oldest.
Not accounting for the first generation (2004 to 2010), the C4 hatchback has been with us since 2010. Also offered as a sedan and in Aircross flavor, the C4 also brought forth the DS 4, which happens to suffer from peculiar flaws.

Listed on the French and British configurators from €18,950 and £21,310, respectively, you know the C4 hatchback doesn’t have a winning chance against the likes of the cheaper and funkier C4 Cactus. So what did Citroen’s higher-ups decide given this dire situation? Phase it out, of course!

The confirmation comes from Xavier Peugeot, senior vice president of product planning at Citroen. “The current C4 is a seven-year-old design and we had to make a decision. We will stop production and the C4 Cactus will take its place,” he told the peeps at Autocar, and that settles the deal. But what will happen with the void left by the C4 hatchback? After all, the compact segment is hugely popular in Europe, and Citroen cannot afford to misstep.

As it happens, the French automaker is developing a C-segment hatchback for launch in 2020, 2021 at the latest. An all-new model from the ground up, the all-new C4 hatchback is expected to ride on the EMP2 platform, which underpins many cars in the PSA lineup, from the Peugeot 308 to the DS 7 Crossback, as well as light commercial vehicles such as the Toyota Proace.

Needless to highlight, the 2020/2021 Citroen C4 hatchback will borrow the Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system from the C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross. According to Citroen head honcho Linda Jackson, “we are talking here about 21st-century comfort in suspension and seats.”
