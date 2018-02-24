autoevolution
 

Shelby Widebody Package Turns Your S550 Mustang Into A Hulking Pony

24 Feb 2018
In addition to creating extremely expensive but classically correct reproductions of the Cobra and Daytona, Shelby American is much obliged to spruce up your Mustang. Be it more get-up-and-go or visual flair, the Las Vegas-based shop can cater to your every need, including that of a widebody kit for the S550 Mustang.
First things first, it must be highlighted that the demo vehicle in the gallery is the Wide Body 2017 Shelby Super Snake presented last year in May as a concept, not your average EcoBoost-powered Mustang. What’s more, pricing is on the level of just about everything wearing the Shelby American badge: $26,995 for the complete suite of modifications for 2015 and later Mustang model years, not including the GT350 and the even more focused GT350R.

The pricing gets a little better for Super Snake owners ($22,995), though the best value is experienced by GT350 and GT350R owners. For them, Shelby American charges $18,995 for the kit. So, what's included and what's not?

Designed exclusively for the sixth-generation Mustang, the list of add-ons starts with flared wheel arches. The rear panels add 4.0 inches to the rear track, with the front arches adding 2.5 inches. For that muscled-up look, Shelby American also replaces the front spindle, hub bearings, lateral links, control arms, and tie rod ends with pieces sourced from the mighty GT350.

The list of optional extras is even more expansive than the one containing standard features, with customers offered adjustable coilover suspension, performance brakes, hardened wheel studs, even stronger spindles and hubs, and lots of wheels and tires. The Penske-developed coilovers are the most enticing of options, boasting independent compression and rebound.

Be it all-standard or complemented by the options mentioned above, Shelby American recommends customers to install the package at the company’s Las Vegas headquarters or at one of its authorized shops. After installation, the widebody is noted in the official Shelby Registry for added exclusivity.
