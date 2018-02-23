Ford Names Kumar Galhotra as Raj Nair Replacement

It didn’t take long for American manufacturer Ford
to replace the ousted Raj Nair at the top of the North American division. Less than 24 hours after revealing that Nair had been sacked
, Ford already found a replacement.
Starting March 1, Ford North America’s president will be Kumar Galhotra, a former executive in various senior-level engineering and product strategy positions. Galhotra has been on Ford’s payroll for the past 29 years.
“Kumar is an incredibly talented executive with a special feel for product and brand. He is also a seasoned leader who knows how to drive a business transformation,”
said Jim Farley, Ford President Global Markets.
“Kumar is the right person to lead our North American business to new levels of operational fitness, product and brand excellence, and profitability.”
Promoting Galhotra to the top position has caused some other changes within the carmaker’s top management as well, with at least five other prominent leaders of the group being shuffled between departments.
The reasons behind Ford’s decision to part ways with Nair are still kept under wraps, the automaker limiting itself at saying that the executive acted in ways which are inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.
“Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture, and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values,”
said Ford in a statement on Wednesday, when it announced it’s decision.
Nair was a Ford veteran as well, having joined the company in 1987 as a body and assembly operations launch engineer. He went up the corporate ladder head of global product development and chief technical officer until he was named president of Ford North America less than a year ago, in July 2017.
Ford did not detail how sacking Nair would affect his financial status. According to Fortune
, the executive’s stock bonus is valued at $5 million.