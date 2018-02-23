The Guinness World Record For Largest Billboard Goes To The 2018 Ford EcoSport

No smaller than 5,265 square meters, which is equivalent to the surface of 20 tennis courts. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the billboard Ford installed on the Espana Building in Madrid for the facelifted EcoSport
. And it’s an utmost impressive installation, alright!
The Guinness World Records
inspected the 2,000-kg billboard, gifting it with the title of largest in the world. The gargantuan out-of-home ad for the EcoSport subcompact crossover exceeds the previous record holder, established in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, by 241.93 m2.
According to Ford of Europe
, the billboard will remain on the Espana until the end of February. After the clock strikes 12:00, the automaker will donate the gentle giant to Apascovi Foundation employment center for people with disabilities. The end game? Recycling, with all of the materials en course to start a second life.
“Our Guinness World Records title for the largest billboard demonstrates the creativity that drives our company,”
commented Elena Burguete, the director of Marketing at Ford of Spain
. “Ford’s message is Go Further, and that’s what we aimed to do with our campaign for the launch of the new EcoSport. It’s a great way to deliver the message ‘Life is out there, are you?’ to as many people as possible, right in the heart of Madrid,”
she concluded.
The EcoSport, as we know it, was redesigned from the ground up in 2012. The mid-cycle refresh for the subcompact-sized utility vehicle premiered at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show
, with the U.S. getting the small crossover for the 2018 model year.
Production of the U.S.-spec EcoSport
is carried out by the Chennai Vehicle Assembly and Engine Plant in India. European models, by comparison, are manufactured in Craiova, Romania. Over in America, the EcoSport can be had with front- or all-wheel-drive, 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder or a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
Pricing starts at $19,995, and both engines come equipped with a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.