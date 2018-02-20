Maserati Levante Tows Snowboarder Jamie Barrow to Guinness Speed Record

An average snowboarder achieves a speed of 25-35 miles per hour (40-56 km/h), unaided by any machine. In 1999, Australian Darren Powell broke his own speed record by reaching an incredible 126.4 mph (202 km/h) at the Les Arcs Resort in Savoie, France. Also unaided by any machine.

The record to beat was 99.87 km/h (62.05 mph), also set by Barrow two years ago, aided by another car. This time, the Italian SUV helped the snowboarder fly on the ice at a top speed of 151.57 km/h (94.18 mph).



Riding a snowboard on ice is much easier than driving a car on it, hence the difference between the speed achieved by Barrow and the record set by Powell. To be able to drive safely on the ice, the Levante had to be specially prepared.



Grip for the SUV came during the record-breaking run from Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires, with 474 studs per tire. Each stud is 4 mm longer than usual to ensure the best grip possible. Also, piste-bashers groomed the snow to prepared for the record attempt.



To break the record, Barrow and the Levante had to complete timed run in both directions. The timed track for the record was 100 meters long, but the Levante required an additional 400 meters on either side to be able to accelerate to the desired speed.



On the first run, Barrow clocked 151.57 km/h (94.18 mph), while on the second attempt only 147.72 km/h (91.78 mph). As per Guinness regulations, the new world record for speed by a snowboarder towed by a car is the average between the two runs, namely 149.65 km/h (92.98 mph).



“I’m absolutely delighted to have broken my own record. I always knew there was much more speed possible with the right conditions and crucially the right car to tow me,” said the snowboarder.



