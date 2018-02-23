Hulk Hogan Wants to Hit 203 MPH in His Dodge Demon after Changing the Tires

The Dodge Challenger Demon is the kind of car that should bring any limitations to its owners. However, the lucky 3,300 aficionados getting their hands on the 840 hp need to consider the driving conditions when planning their drives, with Hulk Hogan bringing a good example of this.

6 photos



Nevertheless, the the Nitto NT05r drag radials that allow the supercharged monster to deliver 9s runs at the drag stip prevent it from hitting speeds such as the one mentioned above, while also proving dangerous in anything but perfect weather. Keep in mind that



And while a late option delivers a more streetable tire, it seems Hulk's car didn't come with this. Nevertheless, the muscle car fan decided to change his tires earlier this year. And now he seems determined to go for that top speed run.



"Figured out why my Demon is shutting down,there is a governor that tops out at 168mph because the drag radials are only rated for 160 mph but with my new tires and the crate race gas adapter and no governor the car will do 203 mph, can’t wait for my new tires brother, track only HH," the aficionado said on



And, thanks to the FB video below, you can check out Hogan's rubber changing trip. We've also added a second piece of footage below, with the YouTube clip showing the said 203 mph pass of the Demon, which took place at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida.







The VIP aficionado owns a black Demon and, with the Dodge halo cat having proven it can climb all the way to 203 mph (make that 326 km/h), it's no wonder that the wrestler would enjoy playing this kind of game.Nevertheless, the the Nitto NT05r drag radials that allow the supercharged monster to deliver 9s runs at the drag stip prevent it from hitting speeds such as the one mentioned above, while also proving dangerous in anything but perfect weather. Keep in mind that Dodge asks owners to sign a waiver stating that they would not move the machine using this rubber when the temperature drops below 15°F, as this could damage the tires.And while a late option delivers a more streetable tire, it seems Hulk's car didn't come with this. Nevertheless, the muscle car fan decided to change his tires earlier this year. And now he seems determined to go for that top speed run."Figured out why my Demon is shutting down,there is a governor that tops out at 168mph because the drag radials are only rated for 160 mph but with my new tires and the crate race gas adapter and no governor the car will do 203 mph, can’t wait for my new tires brother, track only HH," the aficionado said on Facebook And, thanks to the FB video below, you can check out Hogan's rubber changing trip. We've also added a second piece of footage below, with the YouTube clip showing the said 203 mph pass of the Demon, which took place at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida.