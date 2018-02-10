Shelby Mustang GT500 Arrested by Police in Arkansas, Released on Bail

At the end of last week, a 29-year old man from Mountain Home, Idaho, was pulled over somewhere in Arkansas. The police had reason to suspect him of foul play, and boy were they right.

One would have thought that having a name so pompous, the Mustang might made something of himself. Unfortunately, all he managed is bad advertising for a otherwise perfectly good-old American muscle car. As soon as he got pulled over, the driver was found to be driving with a suspended or revoked license, not having proof of liability insurance, and not wearing a seat belt. He was, of course, arrested.When they booked the perp, the police were intrigued to find they had arrested a Shelby Mustang GT500. Not any Shelby Mustang GT500, but a Miller version. For those of you less auto-savvy, a Miller version of the Shelby Mustang GT500 is not a car, but a human.That's right. There is a guy out there whose name is Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller. And apparently he's as hot-tempered as the car whose name he got from some hilarious parents. (At the time of his arrest, it seems, he was driving some other car)According to KFSM 5 News , Miller is not at his first head-on collision with law enforcement. In 2014, he was sent behind bars on charges of public intoxication, violation of parole, and going armed with intent. More specifically, he threatened some bar owners in Des Moines with a hatchet. While being drunk.Shelby Miller got off easy this time, being released by police after paying a $450 bond.Although there are other people whose names have been inspired by auto brands, none of them is as detailed, down to the specs, as Miller's. Most of them stop at a single name: Dodge, Forrester, Hemi, Ranger or Bentley.One would have thought that having a name so pompous, the Mustang might made something of himself. Unfortunately, all he managed is bad advertising for a otherwise perfectly good-old American muscle car.