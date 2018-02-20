1,000 HP Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Hits 217 MPH, Sets World Record

Do you feel that the V6 incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro, with its 335 hp, packs decent driving dynamics, are you excited about the 650 hp of the Camaro ZL1? Well, what if you could have the combined muscle of the two in a single package? That's right, we're talking about the 1,000 hp monster that the Hennessey Exorcist is.

5 photos



Well, the Texan developer has now put the muscle of the pumped-up ZL1 to the velocity test. To be more precise, the blown V8-animated machine has been taken to a Continental high-speed oval facility in the said state, where the loud pedal was welded to the floor.



After a furious speedometer climb, the Hennessey Exorcist managed to climb all the way to 217 mph (make that 349 km/h), sweeping muscle aficionados off their feet.



John Hennessey, the founder of the developer, couldn't help but bring along a Demon for the stunt, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page (yes, the soundtrack of the clip is just as impressive as you'd expect)



Oh, and if the go-fast action we discussed above seems extreme, we'll remind you that the Exorcist is also available in Convertible trim. In fact, here's a



P.S.: Dodge Challenger Demon fans have no reason to fret, since Hennessey has also announced a comprehensive upgrade plan for the Mopar animal. To be more precise, the specialist plans to take the Dodge halo car all the way to



