2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro Means Business Thanks To 1,000 HP

Introducing the 2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro, a brute of a muscle car gifted with an iconic name and a custom-built LT1 bored to 416 cubic inches (6.8 liters). The forged steel crankshaft and aluminum pistons, H-beam rods, CNC ported LT4
cylinder heads, upgraded injectors and fuel system, and high-performance ECU
reflash help with delivering the magical figure of 1,000 ponies, but the secret lies within the supercharger.
Torque is on a different level as well, with the Toms River, New Jersey-based shop quoting 875 pound-feet (1,185 Nm) at the crank. Not only is the Yenko Stage II more impressive than the Camaro SS
, but it easily leaves the ZL1 1LE in the dust if you dare to push the pedal to the metal.
25 examples will be made, all of them fixed-head coupe models
equipped with an upgraded Tremec six-speed manual transmission. 20-inch Torque Thrust wheels, clasically correct design elements and badging, Recaro sports seats, plus Yenko embroidered floormats are on the menu as well.
For the car to cope with all the added suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Specialty Vehicle Engineering upgraded the Magnetic Ride Control suspension system with performance-oriented stabilizer bars, springs, and bushings. That kind of power generates a lot of heat, which is why improved cooling is also standard. A limited-slip differential at the rear and six-piston Brembo
brakes with 14.5-inch rotors up front further up the ante, along with aerodynamic trickery that includes a different front splitter and rear spoiler.
Optional extras are few to speak of, consisting of the choice of color for the supercharger, brake calipers, hood and side stripe graphics, and sYc embroidered front headrests. Each vehicle is guaranteed by a three-year/36,000-mile engine, supercharger, and non-powertrain component limited warranty
.