Shelby American's New Concept Car Is A Widebody Mustang

 
19 May 2017
by
Nevada-based Shelby isn’t all that hung up on concept cars. But once in a blue moon, the high-performance company churns out a Mustang with a bit more X factor than most of its peers. One such vehicle is the brawny Wide Body Concept, whose name paints the complete picture.
If it’s numbers you’re more interested in, then Shelby is much obliged to point out just how wide this thing is. An additional 2.5 inches or 6.3 centimeters were added to the front axle, whereas the rear is almost 4.0 inches (10 centimeters) broader. The car’s hips are beautified by enlarged wheel housings, which now host 20-inch dual-spoke alloys wrapped in 305 front and 345 rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Based on the 2017 Ford Mustang GT Fastback, the Wide Body gets two vents integrated into the fenders. And they’re there to cool stuff up, not just for show. The 16-inch front brake rotors and red-painted six-piston Brembos, meanwhile, are designed for maximum stopping power. While on the subject of power, the engine isn’t too bad either.

Beyond the two nostrils dominating the hood, Shelby’s first concept in quite a while packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Compared to the 435 horsepower it produces as standard, the Coyote in Super Snake spec develops 750 ponies and a whacking amount of tire-shredding torque.

Fully adjustable coilover suspension designed by Cortex rounds off the go-faster menu, control arms and all. Slated to be shown in the flesh tomorrow at the Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute and Car Show, the Wide Body Concept could make it into production if the peeps over at Shelby receive enough interest from the general public and prospective customers. But this being Shelby, it wouldn’t be all that surprising for the broad-shouldered pony to make it into production.

“The success of our 50th Anniversary Shelby Super Snake, Shelby F-150 and Shelby Cobra programs have fueled a desire to stretch our team in new ways,” commented chief executive officer Joe Conway. ”The widebody Shelby Super Snake concept vehicle is a glimpse at our next generation track focused car, as well as a demonstration of Shelby American’s vitality.”
