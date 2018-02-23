Toyota Aygo Facelift Looks Really Cool Ahead of Geneva

The Toyota Aygo already stood out like somebody taking a sword on the bus. But thanks to a mid-life facelift, the little rascal will continue to draw people's attention for the next few years.

The engine of choice is a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated 3-cylinder producing 72 HP and 93 Nm of torque (69 lb-ft). Unlike before, this unit complies with the Euro 6.2 emissions regulation standard and features an improved balance shaft, dual fuel injector system, cooled exhaust gas recirculation ( EGR ), and a higher compression ratio. Of course, the car is pretty slow, taking 13.8 seconds to reach 100 km/h, and it looks like the more powerful 1.2-liter has been discontinued from the range. The Aygo is a small car for the city, sometimes used as a "delivery van" thanks to its attention-grabbing, business-promoting nature. It also has two sister cars, the Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1. But so far, it's the only one to show its facelifted design.The overall design theme is similar to that of the Yaris facelift, and if we remember correctly, Toyota was inspired by the catamaran yacht. The headlights, lower grille, mirrors and windshield - they're all designed to flow out from the pointy nose, making the Aygo look a little bit like a clown face.Down the side, the facelift has left the Aygo looking virtually the same as before. However, the 15-inch alloy wheels are supposed to be new, together with purple and black paint. Around the back, you'd be forgiven for missing the LED signature of the taillights.Inside, there's a 7-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, and extra soundproofing to keep out road noise, which was a real problem before.Three four levels will be available (two of which are special editions), the most expensive of which is called Aygo x-clusiv and debuts partial leather seats, automatic air conditioning, and the Toyota Safety Sense system.The engine of choice is a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated 3-cylinder producing 72and 93 Nm of torque (69 lb-ft). Unlike before, this unit complies with the Euro 6.2 emissions regulation standard and features an improved balance shaft, dual fuel injector system, cooled exhaust gas recirculation (), and a higher compression ratio. Of course, the car is pretty slow, taking 13.8 seconds to reach 100 km/h, and it looks like the more powerful 1.2-liter has been discontinued from the range.