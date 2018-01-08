autoevolution
 

2019 Toyota Supra Spied Blitzing the Nurburgring, Could Get New Name

8 Jan 2018, 16:10 UTC ·
by
Since the calendar now shows it's 2018, we find ourselves four years away from the moment when Toyota hinted at a Supra revival with the help of the first FT-1 Concept. And we have to admit that the Japanese automotive producer has done an impressive job regarding concealing the details of the upcoming sportscar.
For one thing, we're not sure whether the go-fast machine will be offered under the Toyota banner, as the thing could come as a Gazoo vehicle (we're talking about the automotive producer's Gazoo Racing division). Heck, not even the Supra nameplate is certain - as we found out last year, Toyota is also considering other names.

Nevertheless, we know that the Japanese newcomer shares its tech side with the 2019 BMW Z4 - while the Toyota model will come in coupe form, the Bimmer will cater to the needs of those who seek roadster driving pleasures. Both sportscars will be brought to life by the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria.

The engine lineup for the Mk V Supra will be comprised of turbocharged 2.0-liter (four-cylinder) and 3.0-liter (six-pot) turbocharged engines. As for the gearbox, it's unclear whether the newcomer will be offered in both manual and automatic trim.

Forum chat also mentions a hybrid range-topper and with both BMW and Toyota model ranges featuring plenty of gas-electric machines, these rumors appear to make sense. However, if this version turns out to be true, you can expect the hybrid model to debut later on in the vehicle's lifecycle.

Following the introduction of the FT-1 concepts, the teasers and tons of spy material, the fifth-generation Supra is scheduled to land this year and this is enough of a reason to keep us awake at night. Meanwhile, the piece of spy footage below shows the 2019 Toyota Supra doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

