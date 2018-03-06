Rimac C_Two Stuns Geneva with 1,900 hp and 1.85s 0-60 MPH, Will Lap Nurburgring

As high-velocity names like Pagani and Koenigsegg move forward towards the established player status, new marques make their way onto the go-fast stage. And we're not talking about the usual out-of-nowhere startups that give us a rendering a promise the world. Instead, we're referring to brands that have already been operational for a few years now, as is the case with Rimac, which uses the Geneva Motor Show to bring us the C_Two.

12 photos



This time around, the emerging Croatioan company has stepped up its game, mixing raw electric power with Level 4 autonomous driving features and some of the most advanced safetyy features the industry has to offer.



On the tech front, we're looking a four electric motors delivering a combined output of 1,900+ hp (think: 1.4 MW of powaaah). However, this is still one hell of an athlete, with the car getting pretty close to the one-hp-per-kg that, for instance, defines the Koenigsegg One:1 - we tried to come up with a nice way of introducing the 1,950 kg scale footprint of the thing.



The again, with the said E-motor quartet and a 120 kWh battery pack, the said weight number shouldn't come as a surprise. Speaking of the battery, using the NEDC cycle, the maker of the car talks about a driving range of 650 km (400 miles).



At this point, we're not sure whether the rear motors come with two-speed trannies, as it was the case with the model's predecessor.



However, we can tell you that the machine delivers astonishing straight-line performance. The 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint is covered in 1.85 seconds, while the 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) run can be completed in a 11.8 seconds, with these numbers being staggering even if we take into account the 1-foot rollout use in the sprinting.



Interestingly, the electric hypercar promises to allow its driver to lap the Nurburgring twice before a cooling session is required. So yes, we could see it attempting to set a record of some sort.



The live video at the bottom of the page allows us to check out the splendid exterior finish. And while the thing doesn't pack carbon fiber wipers like the new



As for the cabin, this is where the tech-loaded nature of the car truly shines, from controls for the endless customization possibilities (driving experience included) to the plethora of safety features.



Oh, and by the way, the Rimac C_Two has learned a trick or two from the iPhone X, since it can rely on facial recognition for access.



The C_Two follows the Concept One - you know, the electric hypercar Richard Hammond delivered explosive PR for (we mean that in a literal sense).This time around, the emerging Croatioan company has stepped up its game, mixing raw electric power with Level 4 autonomous driving features and some of the most advanced safetyy features the industry has to offer.On the tech front, we're looking a four electric motors delivering a combined output of 1,900+ hp (think: 1.4 MW of powaaah). However, this is still one hell of an athlete, with the car getting pretty close to the one-hp-per-kg that, for instance, defines the Koenigsegg One:1 - we tried to come up with a nice way of introducing the 1,950 kg scale footprint of the thing.The again, with the said E-motor quartet and a 120 kWh battery pack, the said weight number shouldn't come as a surprise. Speaking of the battery, using the NEDC cycle, the maker of the car talks about a driving range of 650 km (400 miles).At this point, we're not sure whether the rear motors come with two-speed trannies, as it was the case with the model's predecessor.However, we can tell you that the machine delivers astonishing straight-line performance. The 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint is covered in 1.85 seconds, while the 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) run can be completed in a 11.8 seconds, with these numbers being staggering even if we take into account the 1-foot rollout use in the sprinting.Interestingly, the electric hypercar promises to allow its driver to lap the Nurburgring twice before a cooling session is required. So yes, we could see it attempting to set a record of some sort.The live video at the bottom of the page allows us to check out the splendid exterior finish. And while the thing doesn't pack carbon fiber wipers like the new Bugatti Chiron Sport , it does come with... two ties (the tie was invented in Croatia), one for each side.As for the cabin, this is where the tech-loaded nature of the car truly shines, from controls for the endless customization possibilities (driving experience included) to the plethora of safety features.Oh, and by the way, the Rimac C_Two has learned a trick or two from the iPhone X, since it can rely on facial recognition for access.