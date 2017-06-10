autoevolution

Richard Hammond Suffers Fractured Knee In Rimac Crash, Car Burns Down

 
10 Jun 2017, 21:19 UTC
by
Presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a very serious crash hours earlier. It's believed he was filming for the next season of The Grand Tour along with co-hosts Clarkson and May at the hill climb event in Hemberg, Switzerland when the Rimac electric supercar swerved off the road, flipped and caught fire.
The Grand Tour producers took to Twitter to say that Hammond was indeed behind the wheel of the Rimac we see in this video. He managed to escape from the wreckage of the car before the fire and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical investigations.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St. Gallen to be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee," their statement reads.

Clarkson described the incident as the "biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening." But this isn't Hammond's closest brush with death. Every fan of Top Gear remembers how he almost died in that jet dragster crash back in 2006. Hammond was in a coma for two weeks, so perhaps we should cut Rimac some slack, considering a fractured knee isn't that bad.

This incident could hurt the EV startup quite badly. The Concept_One is a million-dollar machine, and this is probably their first and only production version. Still, this isn't the first unique supercar to burn at the hands of the trio of presenters.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are not yet known, The 1,224 hp, 1,600 Nm machine is powered by four permanent magnet electronic motors. Born from the imagination of a young Croation inventor, the Concept_One was poised to humiliate the supercars we all idolize.

Hammond's injury is likely to affect the release schedule for the next season of The Grand Tour, which was supposed to start in October.

