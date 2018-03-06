Bugatti Introduces Chiron Sport in Geneva, CEO Hints at Another New Model

Bugatti has swept us off our feet in Geneva, but not in the way we imagined - while Molsheim was expected to introduce the Super Sport incarnation of the Chiron as part of its plans to take back the velocity record Koenigsegg grabbed from its last year, the VW Group's Crown Jewel brand introduced the Chiron Sport at the Swiss event. We're talking about a limited edition that maintains the straight-line performance of the "standard" model, throwing in a track-ready attitude.

As such, the newcomer is quicker around a track, with the company talking about an improvement of five seconds around its Nardo testing facility, even though that number might not give us too much of a reference.



Nevertheless, we'll use this opportunity to mention the Chiron's straight-line numbers: 0-62mph (100 km/h) in under 2.5secs, 0-124mph (200 km/h) in under 6.5secs, 0-186mph (300 km/h) in under 13.6secs, and a tire-limited maximum velocity of 261 mph (420 km/h).Now, back to the custom bits of the Chiron Sport

It all starts underneath the car, where the suspension has been stiffened up (the dampers are 10 percent stiffer), while the steering had been modified, all with the aim of offering a more direct feel.



The rear differential now features a Dynamic Torque Vectoring feature that aims to help the lucky few maintain a heavy foot through the corners.



Then there's the lightweight package, which, not unlike the Weissach Package of the



The list of lighter bits and pieces also includes the rear window and the exhaust deflector.



You'll be able to tell the Sport version apart from the "normal" Chiron thanks to the rounded quad exhaust tips. Take a look inside the thing and you'll notice Sport logos for the center console and door entry sills, an anodised black engine start button, along with fresh color and materials.



The base price of the Bugatti Chiron Sport sits at €2.65 million (taxes not included), or $3.26 million for American customers (including transport, customs duties, taxes and fees).



However, the majestic spec displayed at the Swiss venue, comes with a a price of €2.98 million (taxes not included) and a US market price tag of $3.672 million (taxes and fees included). So this might just be the most expensive machine of the event.



What about the top speed battle against Koenigsegg and Hennessey?



Nevertheless, as you'll notice in the press conference video below, Bugatti's new CEO, former Lamborghini and Audi RS helm man Stephan Winkelmann, who recently



And since the rumors of a second Bugatti model have proven to be nothing but forum chat so far, a Chiron Super Sport special edition seems like a safer bet.



