Bugatti Veyron Loyalty Maintenance Program Includes 15-Year Warranty

At the present moment, the French automaker offers after-sales services through 34 dealers and partners. For instant support, customers can summon the Bugatti Flying Doctors. These technicians helped Bugatti inspect the The tires are special, the transmission is special, and the W16 quad-turbo engine is a freak of nature in this era of downsizing and efficientization. Volkswagen Group-owned Bugatti knows it too well, which is why the after-sales department decided to debut the Loyalty Maintenance Program.Presented at Salon Rétromobile Paris 2018, the customer service program is designed “to maintain the technical condition of the Veyron fleet at a very high level in the long term.” The party piece is the 15-year factory-backed warranty, with the automaker claiming it’s the best in the world.“No other brand is as near to the customer as Bugatti – and that applies to the whole duration of ownership,” claims Franco Utzeri, the head of Bugatti Certified & Financial Services. When you think about it, the LMP suits the automaker from Alsace like a hand in glove considering the Veyron is the Concorde moment of the automotive world of the 2000s.The high standards of the program aren’t there for bragging right, but a measure to ensure that owners are happy and pre-owned vehicles are in impeccable condition when a customer expresses interest. As part of the program, Bugatti makes sure that everything from the airbags to the spark plugs is in working order. If not, replacement ensues with original parts.“The combination of a confirmed vehicle history, the Bugatti Certified warranty and individual support by Bugatti Customer Service makes the difference for Veyron owners and is more than just a seal of approval,” added Utzeri. After all, joining the Veyron club is a very exclusive thing to do.At the present moment, the French automaker offers after-sales services through 34 dealers and partners. For instant support, customers can summon the Bugatti Flying Doctors. These technicians helped Bugatti inspect the 47 Chiron models recalled in December 2017 over faulty seat brackets.