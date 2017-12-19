Bugatti Chiron Supersport Rendered as 300 MPH Monster

Sure, Bugatti has demonstrated that the Chiron can hit 250 mph (400 km/h) in a test that saw the car sprinting to that speed and then coming to a halt in just 32.6 seconds, while the thing can climb even higher. But the maximum speed of the quad-turbo monster is electronically limited to 261 mph (420 km/h), with the automaker citing tire-related safety reasons for this.
Well, the French automotive producer has promised it will take the Chiron
even higher next year and we're looking forward to the event. Keep in mind that the speedometer of the beast goes all the way to 310 mph (500 km/h).
The rumor mill talks about the Chiron receiving an even spicier version later in its lifecycle, with this being regarded as a successor for the Super Sport incarnation of the Veyron. This could allow Bugatti to take back the velocity records Koenigsegg stole
from the French carmaker earlier this year.
Nevertheless, we need to take such rumors with a grain of salt. For one thing, the most likely version of an even shinier Chiron would involve a hybrid powertrain.
We'll remind you that, while the Volkswagen Group was testing the Veyron successor, we expected this to come in gas-electric form. Nevertheless, it seems that the carmaker decided to keep hybridization for its next hypercar and it remains to be seen whether this involves an evolution of the current beast or a generation change.
Meanwhile, we've turned to the stunning pixel work of Khyzyl Saleem to bring a rendering of a velocity-plus Bugatti Chiron. The front splitter and the massive rear wing seen on the black hypercar would obviously affect its practicality, but this is another story for another time.
For now, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on the deep black speed behemoth we have here.
