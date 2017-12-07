autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Pagani Huayra BC's Fiery Exhaust Is a $2.5 Million Machine Gun Piece

7 Dec 2017, 15:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever wondered how a $2.5 million machine gun looks and sounds like? No, we're not talking about firepower coming from an assault helicopter. Instead, we're referring to the exhaust of the Pagani Huayra BC.
4 photos
Pagani Huyra BC's Fiery ExhaustPagani Huyra BC's Fiery ExhaustPagani Huyra BC's Fiery Exhaust
Supercar collector dan_am_i, whose garage accommodates one of the world's only twenty Huayra BC examples, has now taken to Instagram to showcase the fiery might of the machines.

The quadruple exhaust layout of the Huayra BC allows the 750+ hp twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 heart of the hypercar to fully express its feelings and emotions.

The Mercedes-AMG powertrain is as fierce as they get, and might just be mistaken for a firearm when its soundtrack is played at serious volume.

Among other powerplant goodies, the BC treatment includes a less restrictive rear muffler, which uses titanium and is seriously lighter than the one of the standard Huayra, if we might call it so.

Speaking of which, the hefty diet that almost makes the normal Huayra look less than the scale-friendly animal that it is, allows the BC to sit at just 2,685 lbs.

We're glad to see such owners putting their machines to good use instead of locking them inside garages and wait for their value to increase. You see, when Pagani introduced the staggering Huayra BC, the entire production run had been allocated.

Nevertheless, the San Cesario sul Panaro automaker did allow everybody to place orders for the Roadster incarnation of the BC.

The BC suffix is a nod to Benny Caiola, a late aficionado who was a friend of company founder Horacio Pagani and who acquired the very first automotive offered by the automotive producer.

Speaking of fiery exhaust setups, we'll remind you that we recently showed you just how flame-friendly the hardware of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is. Keep in mind that we're talking about a supercar that has its engine up front and this comes with a longer exhaust architecture.


 

Mess with the West, and somebody gonna get burned %%% @paganinewportbeach #huayrabc #pagani #gonnaburnyourbooty #canttouchthis #zonda #gotalubejob

A post shared by Dan (@dan_am_i) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Pagani Huayra BC pagani huayra Pagani hypercar V12 Mercedes-AMG
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
PAGANI models:
PAGANI HuayraPAGANI Huayra ExoticPAGANI Zonda CinquePAGANI Zonda Cinque ExoticPAGANI Zonda Cinque RoadsterPAGANI Zonda Cinque Roadster ExoticPAGANI Zonda F RoadsterPAGANI Zonda F Roadster ExoticPAGANI Zonda RoadsterPAGANI Zonda Roadster ExoticAll PAGANI models  