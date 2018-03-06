Hennessey Venom F5 Hits Geneva: 1,600+ HP V8 (At Least 2 Turbos), Single-Clutch

The Geneva Motor Show might bring an avalanche of Euro machines, from the saloon-redefining Peugeot 508 to the track-savvy Ferrari 488 Pista, but we can't forget about contraptions from other parts of the world. For instance, Hennessey brought its Venom F5 to the Swiss venue, with the hypercar currently being in its final development stages, all with the aim of hitting 300 mph (483 km/h).

5 photos



While the US developer had talked about the 1,600+ hp powerplant of the hypercar before, you'll get to see John mentioning that its V8 has "at least two turbos" in the piece of Shmee150-delivered footage below.



The V8 will be matted to a single-clutch paddle shifter tranny (expect the kind of neck-massaging shifts you get in Lamborghini's V12 monsters), but a six-speed manual will be offered as an option.



As before, we are told that the whole package will sit below 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg), which, for instance, should allow the slab of America to one-up the current holder of velocity records, namely the



One the aero front, the Venom F5 will bring an important update compared to the 0.44 drag coefficient of Hennessey's 270 mph (435 km/h)



And with the focus sitting on that maximum speed target, it's no wonder that the aerodynamic profile of the car is focused on reducing drag, with the result being a drag coefficient of 0.33 - the video delivers an explanation for the various aero bits present on the car.



However, customers seeking more high-speed cornering thrills will be offered an extra downforce package.



And while the stopping power obviously comes from carbon-ceramic units, Hennessey is betting on Michelin tires in its quest for velocity.



John Hennessey promised the final version of the hypercar will be ready by the end of the year, while the first customer deliveries will take place in the second half of 2019.



As you can imagine, the American developer is waiting to see how Bugatti handles its 2018 top speed announcement - Bugatti has just introduced the not-quicker-in-a-straight-line



And while the F5 costs over $1.6 million (€1.3 million) in the US, 10 out of the 24 cars scheduled to be built have already found owners.



