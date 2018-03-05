autoevolution
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Could Be The Automaker's Geneva Surprise Debut

5 Mar 2018, 7:52 UTC
When the Veyron entered production in the second half of 2010, the 8.0-liter engined behemoth blasted the competition with more than 1,000 horsepower and the mind-bending top speed of more than 400 km/h (250 miles per hour). Five years later, the Super Sport further upped the ante with more power and more velocity.
Ever since Volkswagen took over the French automaker, the Molsheim-based company seems to have gained a reputation for breaking records. In addition to exclusivity, it’s all a numbers game for Bugatti. This stands true with the Chiron as well, which took things up a notch from where the Veyron Super Sport left them.

1,500 horsepower, earth-shattering torque, and an electronically limited top speed of 420 km/h (261 miles per hour) is how the successor of the Veyron rolls, all for the princely price of €2,400,000. Be that as it may, the full potential is estimated to be 463 km/h (288 miles per hour). The question is, why did Bugatti choose to limit the Chiron?

As it happens, it’s the tires that can’t keep up with the stress. And at that sort of speed, a blowout is the worst that can happen, posing a colossal risk to both driver and passenger. On the other hand, advances in tire technology are made each year, and Bugatti has something special in the offing for us at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Uploaded on the automaker’s Facebook page, the 15-second video teaser embedded at the end of the story is complemented by the following catchphrase: “Further shaping our category,” written in capital letters. With Bugatti known for ridiculous numbers, it goes without saying that a more powerful Chiron is on the horizon, most likely the Super Sport.

Better tires, improved aerodynamics, and as many as 1,800 ponies are anticipated from the newcomer, though it remains to be seen what sort of surprise Bugatti has in store for Geneva. The truth of the matter is, the Alsatian outfit has its sights on the 277.9-mph record of the Koenigsegg Agera RS, an out-of-this-world hypercar that managed to top 284.55 miles per hour (457.9 km/h) for a brief moment.

The Chiron Super Sport (or whatever it’s coming our way) debuts on March 6th at 9:40 am CET.

