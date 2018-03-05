Rimac Automobili Reveals Monster Power Output of Its Upcoming Electric Hypercar

There are more EV startups these days than spots on a leopard, so knowing which ones to follow and which ones to ignore can get a bit tricky.

However, Rimac Automobili has proven it's more than worthy to be part of the former category after its very first effort, the wonderful Concept_One. A small company from Croatia specializing in EV powertrains and battery packs, Rimac quickly grew to global fame after launching its electric hypercar to critical acclaim.Much like Tesla , the Croatians chose a sports model for their maiden vehicle, but unlike Musk's company, they also decided to build it from scratch. That's how the beautiful body of the Concept_One came about. Even so, it would have been nothing but an attractive empty shell if it weren't for everything hiding underneath.To make a long story short, the 1,088 hp electric hypercar had a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a very well thought-out infotainment system that offered loads of information to the driver, as well as various ways to interact with it. It definitely didn't look or feel like a car built by a 10-year-old company that started out in a garage.The second model, code-named Concept_Two, will have its official debut tomorrow after a sustained teasing campaign . We've already been shown a few glimpses of the new car's exterior, so it's safe to say that exterior design isn't going to provide the main wow-factor.We've also been promised a car that's more comfortable and more expensive than the Concept_One, meaning the company should place more focus on build quality and materials used. However, the second production model was also heralded as a "game changer," and that can only be achieved through a revolutionary powertrain.We didn't know much about it until now - other than a claimed battery capacity of 120 kWh - but Rimac Automobili's latest teaser drops a very clear hint at the power output of its new hypercar. That would be 1,914 hp (1,940 PS), almost double that of the Concept_One.The new car will probably also be somewhat heavier than the lightweight (by EV standards) Concept_One, but the extra oomph should still be enough to grant it improved performance. It probably won't beat the promised specs of the Tesla Roadster II - definitely not its maximum range of over 620 miles (1,000 km) - but it should be pretty damn close. We'll know all about it tomorrow, so stay tuned.