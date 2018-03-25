Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Gets Destroyed in Nurburgring Recoil Crash

Now that the Nurburgring has opened its gates for the 2018 season, the Green Hell doesn't waste any opportunity to demonstrate the fierceness that has led to its nickname. And the latest example of the sort comes from the VLN race that took place on the infamous German track yesterday.

The said motorsport even saw a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport getting destroyed in a brutal accident, with the unfortunate event having been captured on camera.As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the adventure started when the driver carried a bit too much speed into a corner, with the inertia throwing the racecar towards the outside of the circuit.Alas, the distance between the asphalt and the barrier on the side of the track is smaller than the width of a car, so it didn't take long before the mid-engined machine hit the metallic element.We can see the driver fighting to keep the Cayman GT4 Clubsport in a straight line. Alas, the recoil effect eventually took over, sending the vehicle sliding across the track.And with the runoff area on the other side also being modest, the Porsche hit the barrier while spinning, with the passenger's side nose area being the one the first met the guardrail.The metallic element did its job well, dissipating some of the energy of the impact - the Zuffenhausen machine was sent flying, with the Porsche once again spinning as it head back onto the track.The Cayman GT4 Clubsport landed in the middle of the track, with at least two of its wheels having been all but removed from their place.The only good side of this story is that the driver seemed to be okay, as we see him walking away from the crash, albeit not without a bit of assistance.