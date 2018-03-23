Nissan Plans Eight New Electric Cars in Wake of Leaf Success

More on this:

1 Report: Nissan Signs Off 370Z Successor, To Share New Infiniti Q60's Platform

2 Meet the Nissan Smokin’ Titan, the Pickup-BBQ on Wheels

3 Mercedes-Benz Platform-based Nissan 370Z Successor Rumored To Debut In 2019

4 Booth Girls Have Cooties

5 Nissan’s Geneva-bound IMx Kuro Concept Looks At The Autonomous Electric Future