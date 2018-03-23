Nissan Plans Eight New Electric Cars in Wake of Leaf Success

The new generation of the Nissan Leaf has been barely introduced in 2017, and it has already received over 20,000 orders across Europe alone. In its nearly eight years of existence, the single electric vehicle in the Nissan
lineup has arrived in the garages of 300,000 people across the world.
121 photos
Nissan plans that by 2022 electric vehicles to account for 1 million units of its total sales. Although a bit hit, the Leaf cannot achieve that goal on its own, so Nissan presented on Friday plans to make the company the single largest player in the emerging market segment.
Over the next few years, Nissan says it will launch eight new pure electric vehicles, including a few intended for China, under different brands and an electric “kei” mini-vehicle in Japan. But not only the Nissan brand would get a bunch of EVs. Infiniti is planned to get new EV versions of its cars as well, starting with the year 2021.
In China, Nissan will introduce at first a new C-segment EV derived from the Leaf
. It will be followed by another, manufactured together with Dongfeng on an A-segment SUV
platform. The range would be completed with two other models sold under the Venucia brand.
The carmaker estimates that, including e-Power hybrid models, electrified cars will account for 40% of the company’s sales in Japan and Europe by 2022, and for 20-30 percent in the U.S. by 2025.
Aside for EVs, Nissan plans to invest heavily in the development of autonomous systems, with 20 models from an equal number of markets being targeted to feature ProPilot technologies over the next four years.
“Our product and technology strategy is dedicated to positioning Nissan to lead the automotive, technology and business evolution,”
said Philippe Klein, Nissan’s chief planning officer.
“Our efforts are focused on delivering Nissan Intelligent Mobility, encompassing the three core elements of electrification, autonomous drive, connectivity and new mobility services.”