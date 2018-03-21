Nissan Leaf Sells Like Battery-Powered Hotcakes

Having received over 20,000 orders across Europe since its launch, according to the Japanese automaker, the model has quickly become the bestseller EV of the beginning of the year. What’s more, Nissan also calculated that a European decides to buy an EV and orders a Leaf every 12 minutes.Objectively, the Leaf has been ever since its inception the best selling electric vehicle on the market. A segment spawned in the public view by the Tesla Roadster was quickly overcome by falling Leafs, some 300,000 of them hitting the streets since the car’s introduction in 2010.The model is currently in its second generation, and the performance of this past month is equal to the number of units sold in from January to December in 2011.The new generation promises to bring greater range, improved dynamic design and an invasion of driver assistance technologies and connectivity.“The Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. It is a whole new driving experience, designed to move people with greater exhilaration, confidence, and connection to the world around them,” says the carmaker in a statement.The model is available in world markets in four trims with tongue-twisting names: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. On all of them, the 40 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 270 km (168 miles), combined cycle.In a bid to increase the reach of the Leaf, even more, the Japanese automaker announced this month the expansion into the South American market as well. Currently, the model sells in North America, Europe, and Japan.The first South-American countries to benefit from it are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and Puerto Rico.