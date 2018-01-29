autoevolution
 

Nissan Leaf Makes a Cameo in Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time"

Walt Disney Studios is set to release on March 9th its newest film, A Wrinkle in Time, an adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 novel. The cast of the movie includes Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Storm Reid and, as it was revealed over this weekend, a concise appearance of Nissan's Leaf electric vehicle.
The cameo of the EV is enough of a reason for Nissan to make a big fuss about it. So much so that the Japanese automaker will even kick off an ad campaign for the all-new Nissan LEAF to go hand in hand with the film's premiere.

The campaign will include Nissan's involvement in the Searching for the Next Visionary Filmmaker contest announced by Disney, dedicated to supporting especially female filmmakers “to step up and share their voice.” The competition requires participants to submit a two-minute video showcasing their journey as a filmmaker.

Nissan will give $100,000 to the winner of this competition to help them create their own film. A trip to Hollywood to attend the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time is also included in the deal.

A Wrinkle in Time is a science fiction novel revolving around Meg Murry and the disappearance of her father. The plot in the book does not revolve around much technology, despite the fact that the plot requires the main characters to travel to a dark planet called Camazotz, controlled by a single mind.

The movie is directed by Ava DuVernay, the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million.

"This epic adventure, which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, depicts a world where intergalactic travel is possible," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America. "It's fitting that the all-new Nissan LEAF, equipped with Nissan's latest advanced technologies, makes an appearance in the film."


