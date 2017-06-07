Nissan Offers Free Gas To Promote the Leaf, Only Some Americans Will Benefit

Nissan
has announced a new promotional campaign for the Leaf, which has an unusual mechanism for something meant to promote electric automobiles.
Instead of offering free rides in a Leaf
, letting people drive the EV, or something that directly involves the fuel-less car, Nissan had something different on its mind.
The strategists hired by the Japanese marque have decided to show some people what it would be like if they did not have to pay for fuel.
Instead of letting them borrow a 2017 Leaf for a couple of minutes, hours, or days, Nissan will pay for the gas bill of some people. The campaign will take place this summer in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Massachusetts.
Interested people should look for the #KickGas hashtag on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Evidently, only Nissan’s official accounts on these networks should be taken into consideration along with the mentioned hashtag.
Do not imagine that Nissan will pay for any gas bill
in those fuel stations, as the Japanese brand has already specified that it will offer free gas for three times in each of the five cities.
In other words, the company has made an entire marketing campaign with just 15 gas fill-ups, which is not that pricey to begin with, but still an unexpected approach to promoting electric automobiles.
Nissan’s representatives want to ask those who get free gas to post something on their social media stream about what it was like to be able to drive off without worrying about the cost of fuel.
From there, the automaker’s social media employees will handle the conversation, and hopefully, invite others to experience the electric models offered by the brand.
We fail to understand why someone would suddenly become interested in electric vehicles after getting a free tank of gasoline for his or her existing car, but we are not marketers, so maybe there is something we are missing here.