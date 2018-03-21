Dodge Demon vs. 1,000 HP Challenger Hellcat Drag Race Is a Family Brawl

autoevolution
Dodge Challenger Hellcat owners pursuing even better quarter-mile numbers can be split into two main categories: there are those who dream of upgrading to a Demon and those who prefer to take their 707-pony machines down the aftermarket path.
So, what happens when a Dodge Challenger Demon is thrown at such a modded Hellcat? Well, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows just such a stunt.

The Demon we have here comes in factory stock form, with the muscle car sipping 100 octane juice for the battle against the Hellcat, which means it delivered 840 hp during the fight.

As for the Hellcat, the main goodies fitted to the car include an upper and lower pulley upgrade, long tube headers, 1,300cc injectors, a beefed-up fuel pump, an E85 setup, a cold air intake and a 150 shot of nitrous.

Following the trip to the gym, the blown 6.2-liter heart of the machine now delivers around 1,000 ponies. And to put all that power down, the Dodge packs drag radials.

Fortunately, the two said "no" to the obvious street racing temptation, deciding to take things to the drag strip. This means the drivers not only kept things on the safe side, but also benefited from the prepped surface of the track.

As it has been the case with pretty much every Demon we've shown you to date, the low mileage of the car determined the driver to refrain from using the Transbrake, a feature that helps the car send the torque to the rear wheels as quickly as possible.

For the sake of comparison, we'll remind you that the official quarter-mile number of the Dodge Challenger Demon sits at 9.65 seconds. And so far, customer cars have demonstrated they can deliver high-9s runs, even without turning to the Transbrake stunt - you can use this as a reference when checking out the ET (Elapsed Time) figures delivered in the video below.

