2018 Nissan LEAF Awarded the Maximum Five Stars in Japanese Crash Tests

The 2018 Nissan LEAF had its debut last year with sales starting in October in Japan and only last month in North America. Europe should see its first LEAFs delivered this month, while in the end the new EV will be available in On the other hand, though, the architecture of electric vehicles has proven to be extremely safe for their occupants during crashes. The absence of an engine up front means there's zero chance of a large block of metal being pushed into the cabin, but also more room for extensive crumple zones to absorb the impact.The battery pack located below the floor chips in as well by providing a very sturdy and rigid frame that just happens to be right under the passenger cell, meaning the chances of the latter deforming are reduced. Finally, having more weight can be an advantage in some crashes, and EVs tend to be heavier than their ICE counterparts.Tesla's models have set new records, holding the titles for the safest car - the Model S - and the safest- the Model X. The Model 3 won't probably change the top hierarchy when it gets tested, but expect it to sit up there with the rest of the Tesla lineup.But while the Model 3 is still waiting for its big day, the new LEAF has already had its first taste of crash testing. The electric hatchback was evaluated by the Japanese version of EuroNCAP, the JNCAP, and it came out with flying colors.The Nissan's score was an overwhelming 94.8 out of a possible 100, according to Automotiveworld , owing at least a few of those points to its ProPILOT advanced driver aid system. The Japanese manufacturer is making the sure its electric model is a technological powerhouse, which means it was fitted with the latest advancements available at the moment.Apart from that, the LEAF also comes with sixairbags as standard, strong seats with reinforced headrest - useful during the whiplash test - and seat belts with pre-tensioners which all come to round off the increased protection offered by the very rigid body structure.The JNCAP also includes an electric shock protection test devised specifically for EVs, which the LEAF passed as well. The high-voltage parts and the battery case were deemed to be strong enough and well insulated from the passengers in case of a crash to avoid any risk of electric shock.The 2018 Nissan LEAF had its debut last year with sales starting in October in Japan and only last month in North America. Europe should see its first LEAFs delivered this month, while in the end the new EV will be available in more than 60 countries . Later this year Nissan is expected to unveil a new version with increased range that should make it a true competitor for the Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt.