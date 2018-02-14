autoevolution
 

Nissan to Unveil 2019 Altima in New York

14 Feb 2018, 9:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On Valentine’s Day, Japanese automaker Nissan declared its love for the New York International Auto Show by use of a Youtube video filled with red hearts and the announcement that the event is the venue of choice for the unveiling of the new generation Altima.
23 photos
2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry2019 Nissan Altima Spied Inside and Out, Is Targeting the Accord and Camry
The location and event were chosen because, according to Nissan data, the Northeast region of the United States, Big Apple included, is the most popular market for the sedan.

Fitted between the Sentra and Maxima, the Altima was introduced in 1992 as a continuation of the Bluebird. The most recent generation of the Altima is the one presented in 2012 for the 2013 model year. The car is powered by a base 4-cylinder engine and a 3.5L V6 as the top of the range.

Year after year, the Altima proved a success on the American market. The sales report for 2017 found the Altima was the 13th best selling model in the country, with 254,996 units sold, ahead of the Jeep Grand Cherokee (240,696), and the Ford Explorer (238,056).

Its main competitors, the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord, faired slightly better last year, selling enough cars to make it in the top ahead of the Altima. The Camry, for instance, placed sixth, with 387,081 units sold, while the Accord was ninth with 322,655 cars.

There is no official information available for the 2018 Altima, but we expect to see some major styling changes and, of course, new additions to the engine range. Sources say a hybrid system will be added as well, one inspired by the Nissan Rogue version.

At the interior, the changes will be extensive and will include a large tablet display equipped with rotary dials.

The New York International Auto Show kicks off at the end of next month, but it’s likely will get some more official information about the 2019 Altima as we get closer to that date.

Nissan Altima New York Auto Show Nissan Toyota Camry
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  