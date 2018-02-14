Nissan to Unveil 2019 Altima in New York

The location and event were chosen because, according to Nissan data, the Northeast region of the United States, Big Apple included, is the most popular market for the sedan.
Fitted between the Sentra and Maxima, the Altima was introduced in 1992 as a continuation of the Bluebird. The most recent generation of the Altima is the one presented in 2012 for the 2013 model year. The car is powered by a base 4-cylinder engine and a 3.5L V6 as the top of the range.
Year after year, the Altima proved a success on the American market. The sales report
for 2017 found the Altima was the 13th best selling model in the country, with 254,996 units sold, ahead of the Jeep Grand Cherokee (240,696), and the Ford Explorer (238,056).
Its main competitors, the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord, faired slightly better last year, selling enough cars to make it in the top ahead of the Altima. The Camry, for instance, placed sixth, with 387,081 units sold, while the Accord was ninth with 322,655 cars.
There is no official information available for the 2018 Altima, but we expect
to see some major styling changes and, of course, new additions to the engine range. Sources say a hybrid system will be added as well, one inspired by the Nissan Rogue version.
At the interior, the changes will be extensive and will include a large tablet display equipped with rotary dials.
The New York International Auto Show kicks off at the end of next month, but it’s likely will get some more official information about the 2019 Altima as we get closer to that date.