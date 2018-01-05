autoevolution
 

These Are The Best-Selling Cars And Trucks Of 2017 In The United States

5 Jan 2018, 6:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
2017 was a mixed bag for new vehicles in the United States, with 17.2 million units sold translating to a 1.8 percent contraction 1.8 compared to 2016. And as ever, the good ol’ workhorse is king.
16 photos
2018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-1502018 Ford F-150 live in Detroit2018 Ford F-150 live in Detroit2018 Ford F-150 live in Detroit2018 Ford F-150 live in Detroit
The Ford F-Series, spearheaded by the F-150 line of half-ton pickups, sold 896,764 examples through year’s end. It is the 41st year the F-Series is crowned best-selling truck in the United States of America, and for what it’s worth, the 2018 facelift helped sales a lot in the latter half of the year.

With 585,864 units to its name, the Chevrolet Silverado comes in second place. The 1.9 percent increase from 2016 is expected to get stronger thanks to the all-new Silverado. The full-size Ram truck, which will be overhauled at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, settles for third with 500,723 units.

Fourth place brings us the best-selling car of 2017 in the United States, and that is the Toyota RAV4 (407,549 examples). Fifth is claimed by the Nissan Rogue (403,465), whilst the Toyota Camry comes on sixth with 387,081 examples, representing a 0.1 decrease from the previous year.

From seventh to tenth, the remaining best-sellers are the Honda CR-V (377,895), Honda Civic (377,286), Honda Accord (322,655), and Toyota Corolla (308,695). If you insist, places 11th through 15th are claimed by the Ford Escape (308,296), Chevrolet Equinox (290,458), Nissan Altima (254,996), Jeep Grand Cherokee (240,696), and the Ford Explorer (238,056).

On 16th place, the Nissan Sentra posts a modest increase (1.7 percent) from 2016 thanks to the 218,451 units sold in the calendar year. The GMC Sierra (217,943), Toyota Highlander (215,775), Ford Fusion (209,623), and Hyundai Elantra (198,210) round off the chart. Hyundai must be extremely pleased with the compact-sized sedan for its performance, the only model in the Hyundai and Kia lineups to move close to 200,000 examples.

What’s the conclusion we can take from these sales results? Four-door sedans took home two of the top five position in 2016 (Camry and Corolla), but 2017 sees them replaced in the ranking by utility vehicles. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why every single automaker out there is willing to offer what you fancy, despite the fact that sedans handle better than SUVs.
sales US Ford F-Series chevrolet silverado Ram 1500 toyota rav4 Nissan Rogue
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  