These Are The Best-Selling Cars And Trucks Of 2017 In The United States

The Ford F-Series, spearheaded by the F-150 line of half-ton pickups, sold 896,764 examples through year’s end. It is the 41st year the F-Series is crowned best-selling truck in the United States of America, and for what it’s worth, the 2018 facelift
helped sales a lot in the latter half of the year.
With 585,864 units to its name, the Chevrolet Silverado comes in second place. The 1.9 percent increase from 2016 is expected to get stronger thanks to the all-new Silverado
. The full-size Ram truck, which will be overhauled at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, settles for third with 500,723 units.
Fourth place brings us the best-selling car of 2017 in the United States
, and that is the Toyota RAV4 (407,549 examples). Fifth is claimed by the Nissan Rogue (403,465), whilst the Toyota Camry comes on sixth with 387,081 examples, representing a 0.1 decrease from the previous year.
From seventh to tenth, the remaining best-sellers are the Honda CR-V (377,895), Honda Civic (377,286), Honda Accord (322,655), and Toyota Corolla (308,695). If you insist, places 11th through 15th are claimed by the Ford Escape (308,296), Chevrolet Equinox (290,458), Nissan Altima (254,996), Jeep Grand Cherokee (240,696), and the Ford Explorer (238,056).
On 16th place, the Nissan Sentra posts a modest increase (1.7 percent) from 2016 thanks to the 218,451 units sold in the calendar year. The GMC Sierra (217,943), Toyota Highlander (215,775), Ford Fusion (209,623), and Hyundai Elantra (198,210) round off the chart. Hyundai must be extremely pleased with the compact-sized sedan for its performance, the only model in the Hyundai and Kia lineups to move close to 200,000 examples.
What’s the conclusion we can take from these sales results? Four-door sedans took home two of the top five position in 2016 (Camry and Corolla), but 2017 sees them replaced in the ranking by utility vehicles. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why every single automaker out there is willing to offer what you fancy, despite the fact that sedans handle better than SUVs.