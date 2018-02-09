Nissan Titan And Titan XD Get 3" Lift Kit

autoevolution
 

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show is a place for world premieres of all-new vehicles and debuts of authorized accessories for existing models. Nissan took the second approach for this year’s edition of the show, showcasing a factory-OK'd suspension kit.
The lift kit is a bolt-on package that can increase ground clearance by up to three inches (7.62 centimeters), giving the light-duty Titan and more capable Titan XD more bragging rights when the going gets off-road. Designed for the Crew Cab 4x4 configuration, the ICON Vehicle Dynamics-branded lift kit further offers a more aggressive appearance.

Covered by a separate warranty, the suspension package includes adjustable-height coil-over shock absorvers, custom rod end bearings, and Delta joints. No cutting or drilling is required, though the dealer needs approximately four hours to install the kit to the full-size workhorse.

"With the suspension lift kit's increased wheel travel and damping ability, ride quality should be enhanced both off-road and on," declared Billy Hayes, light commercial vehicle and truck division vice president at Nissan North America. "Titan and Titan XD are the most accessorized models in the entire Nissan lineup and the ICON kits are a great addition."

The increased wheel travel and damping ability don’t affect the factory-rated payload and towing capacities. What’s more, the peeps at ICON have developed the suspension package with resale in mind, allowing the owner to return the pickup to stock form at the end of the lease.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at the time of writing, though Nissan made it clear that the lift kit will be available at dealerships nationwide at the beginning of spring.

In related 2018 Chicago Auto Show news, Ram Truck launched the Mopar accessories catalog for the all-new 1500, consisting of more than 200 items. Among the goodies, off-road enthusiasts are offered an in-house developed 2.0-inch lift kit for the 2019 Ram 1500.
