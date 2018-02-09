autoevolution
 

Fiat 500 Gets Extra Horsepower for 2018

Pop, Lounge, and Abarth. These are the versions of the Fiat 500 currently available and, starting this year, they will all be turbocharged. The revised 2018 lineup, presented by the Italian manufacturer on Thursday, will also feature some minor visual and performance upgrades.
All versions of the 500 will be powered by one engine, the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo, with different power outputs. For the Pop and Lounge models, the unit develops 135 horsepower and 150 lb.-ft. of torque, 34 more horsepower than the model sold last year. This is possible thanks to the use of a single turbocharger, twin intercoolers, and a sport-tuned exhaust.

The high-performance Abarth squeezes from the same unit 160 horsepower and 183 lb.-ft. of torque. Compared to the two other models, the Abarth has some extra features as well: three-mode electronic stability control with an "innovative" torque transfer control (TTC) system, 16-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels and Pirelli tires with red brake calipers.

To entice possible customers into buying the Abarth, Fiat will offer all those who do so a one-day high-performance driving session at the Bob Bondurant School of High-Performance Driving, the only purpose-built training facility in North America.. The racing lesson will be provided free of charge.

Aside for the Pop, Lounge and Abarth version of the 500, Fiat also sells the electric Fiat 500e (the fastest selling used car in the U.S. last year), the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X and the best-in-class cargo capacity of the 500L.

“With an all-turbo lineup, the iconic Fiat 500 now offers an even more dynamic driving experience and more standard horsepower than any of its competitors,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA North America.

“In fact, the entire FIAT brand lineup now comes standard with turbocharged power, adding to our roster of fun-to-drive, Italian-designed vehicles.”

The Italian manufacturer did not announce yet price modifications for the Fiat 500 lineup.
