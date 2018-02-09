autoevolution
 

2019 Ram 1500 Gets The Mopar Treatment In Chicago, Configurator Goes Online

After launching at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the all-new Ram 1500 is ready to show off its Mopar side. More than 200 accessories will be made available for the light-duty pickup, with Ram Truck choosing the 2018 Chicago Auto Show to exhibit the Mopar goodies. And to announce that the configurator is live.
Pricing still isn’t available, but the build-your-own tool gives a glimpse into what to expect from the lineup. The 2019 Ram 1500 family starts with the Tradesman 4X2 Quad Cab 6’4” Box, and as standard, the entry-level model gets 5.0-inch Uconnect 3 infotainment, rear back-up camera, remote keyless entry, power door locks, as well as power front windows.

The range continues with the Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited. All models come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, but if towing capacity is at the top of your priorities list, the first three trim lines can handle up to 12,570 pounds. The Rebel off-road pickup truck, meanwhile, makes do with 11,470 pounds.

Moving on to the Mopar-ized 2019 Ram 1500 presented in Chicago, the pictured workhorse is a Flame Red-painted Big Horn Sport 4X4 equipped with goodies such as 35-inch tires, 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a 2.0-inch lift kit for additional clearance for off-the-beaten-path action.

For maximum visual effect, the Mopar-branded off-road wheel flares fit the bill along with the cast-aluminum running boards. 2019 model year trucks specified with the 5-foot 7-inch bed can be further optioned with the Ram Rack, a handful piece of optional equipment that was previewed back at the 2016 SEMA Show by the Ram Macho Power Wagon concept.

Performance-oriented customers needn’t worry, for the Mopar catalog lists the Ram Airflow cold-air intake system for the 395-horsepower and 410-pound-feet HEMI V8. The 5.7-liter engine can be furthered by Mopar’s cat-back exhaust, which is constructed entirely from AL409 stainless steel.

Interior bits and bobs? Mopar has some of those too, including black Katzkin leather upholstery for the seats embroidered with the Ram head logo. All-wheater floor mats embellished with the same motif and brushed aluminum door sill guards carrying the Ram lettering are also available.
