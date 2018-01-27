autoevolution
 

2019 Ram 1500 Gains Nicely-Equipped Laramie Longhorn Edition

Western-influenced style, lots of premium and a handful of luxury features. That’s the Laramie Longhorn for you, and Ram is making a case for being the “no compromise” choice in the full-size workhorse segment.
Pricing hasn’t been announced, but if there’s a competitor the Laramie Longhorn must tackle to prove its worth, that would be the F-150 Limited. The pride and joy of the light-duty F-Series lineup starts at a mind-boggling $60,755, which is almost ten grand more than the F-150 Raptor.

Loaded to the brim with real wood, real leather, and real metal for the interior trim, the Laramie Longhorn can be optioned with wheels of up to 22 inches in diameter. Beautified by belt-buckle badging, the luxed-up Ram offers 4G connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot, 12-inch infotainment with split-screen function, and even segment-exclusive ventilated rear seats.

Distinguished by the two-tone RV Match Brown trim, LED headlights and tail lamps, and unique designs for the grille and wheels, the Laramie Longhorn comes standard with wheel flares, tow hooks front and rear, as well as side steps. No less than five USB ports, SiriusXM 360L and Guardian, plus eTorque mild hybridization further sweeten the deal.

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology, and efficiency,” declared Mike Manley, CEO of Ram Truck. “Wherever you look, whatever you touch, the Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details - including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats - than any other truck in the segment.”

Engine options? Just get the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to live up to the southwestern experience. The naturally aspirated engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and in terms of output, 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet are adequate figures for a vehicle as heavy as this big fellow here.

Speaking of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, Ram is cooking something up for the 1500. An off-road truck with 707 supercharged ponies, that is.

