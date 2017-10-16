2017 Dacia Duster Pickup Rendering Looks like the Small Truck You Always Wanted

Not everybody knows the outgoing Duster model also had a pickup version, and that's because it wasn't available in all the markets the regular Duster SUV was sold in.

Sadly, only Renault knows whether the new Duster will get a global pickup model as well, or if it'll continue to be sold in selected markets under the Actually, it had two. The first was a double-cab version that was sold in South America under the Renault Oroch name since the French manufacturer decided not to use the Dacia nameplate globally. The second one was a single cab version that was essentially a regular Duster with the roof carved open over the rear seats and trunk and a with a tailgate installed. It was produced in Romania by a third party company in a limited run.With Renault becoming more and more serious about its pickup models (see the Renault Alaskan) - and the European market becoming more receptive to this type of vehicles - we can only hope the new generation Duster will get a flatbed version available throughout the world.The Duster would enter a pretty barren market segment slotting under the Alaskan ( Nissan Navara) regarding its size, and well below it regarding its price. Dacia models are well known for their affordability and excellent value, which are two crucial attributes for the regular commercial vehicle customer.Imagining what the next double-cab Duster Pickup would look like isn't difficult. The rear section would not change too much from the current Oroch, with just the new taillights replacing the older ones while the front would remain unchanged from that of theThat means the Dacia Duster pickup wouldn't be just cheap, but also quite good looking. With a few accessories and a nice set of wheels like the ones in this rendering (and a funky paint job as well), it could very well become a lifestyle vehicle.Sadly, only Renault knows whether the new Duster will get a global pickup model as well, or if it'll continue to be sold in selected markets under the Renault Oroch name. But there is something you could do to influence its decision: create demand in your market by buying more similarly-sized pickups.