autoevolution
 

2017 Dacia Duster Pickup Rendering Looks like the Small Truck You Always Wanted

16 Oct 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Not everybody knows the outgoing Duster model also had a pickup version, and that's because it wasn't available in all the markets the regular Duster SUV was sold in.
61 photos
2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster 2 live photos from 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design2018 Dacia Duster interior design
Actually, it had two. The first was a double-cab version that was sold in South America under the Renault Oroch name since the French manufacturer decided not to use the Dacia nameplate globally. The second one was a single cab version that was essentially a regular Duster with the roof carved open over the rear seats and trunk and a with a tailgate installed. It was produced in Romania by a third party company in a limited run.

With Renault becoming more and more serious about its pickup models (see the Renault Alaskan) - and the European market becoming more receptive to this type of vehicles - we can only hope the new generation Duster will get a flatbed version available throughout the world.

The Duster would enter a pretty barren market segment slotting under the Alaskan (Nissan Navara) regarding its size, and well below it regarding its price. Dacia models are well known for their affordability and excellent value, which are two crucial attributes for the regular commercial vehicle customer.

Imagining what the next double-cab Duster Pickup would look like isn't difficult. The rear section would not change too much from the current Oroch, with just the new taillights replacing the older ones while the front would remain unchanged from that of the SUV.

That means the Dacia Duster pickup wouldn't be just cheap, but also quite good looking. With a few accessories and a nice set of wheels like the ones in this rendering (and a funky paint job as well), it could very well become a lifestyle vehicle.

Sadly, only Renault knows whether the new Duster will get a global pickup model as well, or if it'll continue to be sold in selected markets under the Renault Oroch name. But there is something you could do to influence its decision: create demand in your market by buying more similarly-sized pickups.
2018 Dacia Duster dacia duster pickup rendering dacia duster pickup rendering Dacia pickup
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Parking Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
DACIA models:
DACIA DusterDACIA Duster CrossoverDACIA Logan MCV StepwayDACIA Logan MCV Stepway CompactDACIA Logan MCVDACIA Logan MCV CompactDACIA LoganDACIA Logan CompactDACIA Sandero StepwayDACIA Sandero Stepway SmallAll DACIA models  