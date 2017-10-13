Next Dacia Sandero Coming in 2019 With New Platform

Dacia is slowly transitioning towards family cars like the Duster, but it still has room for back-to-basics hatchbacks. After receiving a mild facelift last year, the Sandero 5-door is now transitioning towards an all-new generation.

According to German magazine Auto Bild, that will arrive around the middle of 2019. No prototypes have yet been sighted, which makes the rumor all the more exciting.So what's this new platform we keep hearing about? Well, all the Dacia models are based in some way or another on the B0 architecture, derived from an old Clio 2. By 2019, both the Sandero and the Logan sedan should transition to the CMF-B belonging to the Renault-Nissan Alliance.The Mioveni factory in Roman stated about a month ago that it would be ready to switch to the CMF platform by 2020. So, we have a schedule... broadly speaking.According to the German media report, the Sandero will be offered with a 75 horsepower version of the 1-liter engine and a 95 hp 0.9-liter turbo, slightly more than the current model. A 1.5-liter diesel with 95will also be included.The Stepway version, which in most markets dominates sales, will continue to be offered. However, it still won't have all-wheel-drive as it's just about the body cladding and ground clearance.The report also talks about the Sandero 3 being around 4.1 meters long, which would make it slightly bigger than the current model. But all the superminis are witnessing a growth spurt right now.The video below features some pretty cool renderings which don't necessarily have anything in common with the official look. However, inspiration came from the new Duster , and it's TGV-like pointy nose. Dacia is continually looking for cheap ways to add frills, like its LED-look taillights which are actually powered by a regular bulb.Prices in Germany will start from €6,990, so the 2019 Sandero will still be one of the most affordable ways to own a new car.