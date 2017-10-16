2019 Land Rover Defender SVX Considered, Jaguar SVX Models Also Possible

More on this:

1 2019 Land Rover Defender Will Be Electrified, P400e Plug-In Hybrid Possible

2 Shoehorning An LS3 V8 In A Land Rover Defender Is Tuning Done Right

3 Project Viper Is a $285,000 Defender With an LS3 Built in Florida

4 Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCi Gets Flying Huntsman Longnose Treatment

5 Kahn Design Celebrates The Land Rover Defender With “The End” Special Edition