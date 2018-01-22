autoevolution
 

2019 Ram 1500 Easter Egg Is An Indicator For The 707-HP Ram Hellcat

Ever since Dodge filled the engine bay of the SRT Challenger with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, every Chrysler enthusiast out there kept wondering when will the light-duty Ram pickup truck get the Hellcat treatment. The aftermarket gave us the fan-bleeding-tastic Ramcat, but Chrysler is gearing up to pull a similar trick with the Ram 1500. The all-new model for 2019, that is.
Hidden in two of the press photographs for the 2019 Ram 1500, there's an Easter Egg which indicates that Chrysler is developing the world’s most powerful pickup truck. The Easter Egg can be observed in the infotainment system of the Rebel, with the clock showing 7:07. Coincidence? Yeah, right!

Back when Dodge released the first images of the Challenger SRT Hellcat, it pulled a similar trick with the Uconnect infotainment system, showing the fictive radio station ‘70s on 7. The question is, can Chrysler actually fit the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 in the engine bay of the new model?

Remember the Rebel TRX Concept from September 2016, which develops 575 horsepower at the crankshaft? There’s no denying the engineers can do something similar with the 2019 Ram 1500 with little modifications to the firewall. Although it could be based on the Rebel, the Ram Hellcat would be a successor to the 500-horsepower, V10-powered Ram SRT-10 sports truck first and a competitor to the Blue Oval’s F-150 Raptor second.

Until further notice, the fifth-generation Ram 1500 is available with two engines. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which comes as standard with mild hybridization, churns out 305 horsepower. Opt for the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, and you’re looking at 395 horsepower, a.k.a. F-150 V8-rivaling resources.

Given time, the light-duty Ram will add the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 to the engine range. The oil-chugging powerplant has a lot on its plate thanks to the Power Stroke V6 in the F-150, which is capable of 30 MPG highway, 250 horsepower, 440 pound-feet, and 11,400 pounds of towing capacity.
