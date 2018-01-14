2019 Chevrolet Silverado Engine Range Includes 3.0-liter Inline-6 Duramax Diesel

Making its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the all-new Silverado boasts with many things, including “the most functional bed of any full-size truck”
and “class-leading cargo volume.”
The 2019 model year is up to 450 pounds lighter than the previous Silverado, and in total, Chevrolet
offers eight flavors of the workhorse with six engine-transmission choices.
The most surprising powerplant is the 3.0-liter Duramax, an inline-six turbo diesel paired with the Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic. The gearbox, which was co-developed with Ford
, is also paired with the 6.2-liter V8. Both the 6.2- and 5.3-liter V8s come with Dynamic Fuel Management, which according to Chevrolet, “actively shuts off any number of cylinders”
to make every mile per gallon count. The Silverado can run on one cylinder if there isn’t demand for more get-up-and-go from the small-block engine.
In regard to dimensions, the Crew Cab offers 3 inches of additional rear-seat legroom (43.8 inches in total). The short-box bed offers 63 cubic feet. Optioning the 2019 Silverado
with the wheel-well storage bins translates to just around 7 cubic feet of lockable cargo space for the short-box bed. Wheelbase is up to 3.9 inches longer and the overall length by 1.6 inches.
Among the class-exclusive features, General Motors gave to the Silverado is the power up/down tailgate, which can be operated in three ways: by hand, pressing a button in the cabin, and from the key fob. Technology-savvy customers are further offered 4G LTE with Wi-Fi connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as wireless phone charging.
“Truck customers value capability and functionality above all else,”
declared Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of full-size trucks. “Every truck - including the luxurious High Country - is a work truck with a job to do. As such, we set out to create the best tool for the job at hand, one that makes work more productive and more enjoyable, no matter what they call work.”