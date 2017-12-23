Here’s How Santa’s Sleigh Compares To The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

First of all, let’s talk output and acceleration. While the ZL1 1LE has 650 horsepower to its name from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that’s also found in the Corvette Z06
, Santa’s means of personal transportation is propelled by reindeerpower. And not just any reindeers, but flying reindeers, including the red-nosed Rudolph that everyone likes.
The track-focused Camaro, super-sticky tires and Multimatic DSSV dampers and all, can’t hold a candle to the sleigh’s zero to 60 mph acceleration, which is estimated at 1/32 of a millisecond. Then there’s top speed, which at 181 miles per hour for the ZL1 1LE
, it’s pretty impressive… for people like you and me, but not Santa. Care to guess how fast the mythical sleigh can go? 2.3 million miles per hour, the sort of velocity that makes even the Millenium Falcon look slow.
Fuel economy? The Camaro needs the 93-octane good stuff to run at full potential, but the reindeers
are even more productive as long as they have a steady supply of carrots. Adding to that source of energy, Santa Claus munches on one-two cookies per household he visits on Christmas night.
An area where the sleigh plays second fiddle to the ZL1 1LE is weight. As GM Parts Center explains, “curb weight has to be giant given the size of Santa's belly and all those gifts,”
as in 65,000 tons compared to 3,837 pounds for the lighter, more capable interpretation of the Camaro ZL1.
Last, but not least, let’s talk pricing. At $71,295, the ZL1 1LE appears to be expensive at first glance, though its value becomes obvious once you take it on the track and drive it like a madman on a mission. Santa’s sleigh, however, is priceless for it brings joy to all of us, including the naughtiest of kids.